Panipat: Man sentenced to 10-year RI for raping minor

Panipat, November 10

The fast-track court (POCSO) of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sukhpreet Singh on Thursday awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for abducting and raping a16-year-old girl in the city in 2018. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on him. District Attorney Rajesh Chaudhary said the matter was reported to the police on October 2, 2018.

A man in his complaint to the Model Town police said a youth, Lakhan, had abducted his 16-year-old daughter. Following his complaint, the police had registered a case and traced the girl from near the Panipat railway station. After a medico legal examination, the police added Section 4 of the POCSO Act in the case. The police arrested Lakhan on October 4 and produced him in the court.

Chaudhary said he was sentenced under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.