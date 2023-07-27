Panipat MC officials go on pen-down strike

Tribune News Service

Panipat, July 26

Officials of the engineering and sanitation wing of the Panipat’s Municipal Corporation (MC) went on a pen-down strike yesterday.

Without naming any councillor, Rahul Punia, XEN, MC, alleged that four to five councillors were exerting undue pressure on them.

Without mentioning any names, the officials said three to four councillors were misbehaving with them.

Meanwhile, a nominated BJP councillor Pawan Rana, who submitted his resignation to the MC commissioner on July 7, said an executive engineer of the MC rejected the public welfare work, which was already approved by the MLA and the MC commissioner.

Senior Deputy Mayor Dushyant Bhatt said the officials who went on strike should mention the names of the alleged councillors.

BJP councillors Lokesh Nagroo and Sanjeev Dahiya said the matter had occurred due to some misunderstanding and would be resolved soon.

