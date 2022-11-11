Panipat MC to instal decorative lights on non-functional streetlight poles

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, November 10

Facing criticism over non-functional streetlights, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to instal decorative lights on poles on the main roads in the city. The MC also invited three tenders worth Rs 1.54 crore for the proposal on Tuesday.

As per the source in the MC, 210 decorative lights would be instaled at various places, including the Sector 25-29 road, Assandh road and Gohana road. A tender worth Rs 45.80 lakh for the instalation of streetlights on the Assandh road has been invited and over 60 lights would be instaled on the road, which was recently widened.

Another tender worth Rs 37.4 lakh has been invited for the instalation of around 50 decorative lights on the Sector 25-29 road, covering about 1,500-metre area. The third tender of Rs 71.4 lakh has been invited for instaling 100 decorative lights on the Gohana road.

The Panipat MC has always been in the limelight for non-functional and poor maintenance of streetlights in the city. The issue was even raised by the ruling party councillors during the MC House meeting held in September. The councillors had alleged that maximum lights were non-functional due to the shortage of equipment.

MLA Pramod Vij said the instalation of the new decorative lights would enhance the beauty of the city. Even two-year old trees would be planted on both sides of the roads, enhancing the beauty of the city, added Vij.