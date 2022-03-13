Panipat paper leak: 3 more held

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 12

A team of the Special Task Force (STF), Sonepat, has arrested three more members of a gang involved in leaking various competitive exams for government jobs.

The accused have been identified as Sushil, alias Chhota, of Assan village of Rohtak district, Satish Kumar and Amit Kumar of Mundlana village in Gohana of Sonepat district. They were on Saturday produced in a court, which sent them on three-day police remand.

Accused Amit was a postman in Gohana post office. Amit and Sushil own computer labs and had shares in 22 more such labs, said Satish Deswal, STF incharge.

They had been arrested in a case registered in Panipat on October 6 last year, he added.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the gang was active since 2013 and kingpin Robin, a Delhi Police Constable, was already arrested. As many as 29 persons, including five aspirants who got the job through the gang, have been arrested so far.

It was further revealed that the gang had links with hackers in Russia and with their support, it hacked the computer labs and got an online competitive exam leaked, Deswal said. The gang took Rs 3 lakh to rs 15 lakh from the aspirants for clearing the exam, he added.

Primary probe revealed that Sushil, Amit and Sumit had connections with the gang for a long time. To look for the victims, Sushil used to live on the MDU campus, Rohtak, where he lured the aspirants to give money for getting the exams cleared. Of 300 gang members, 100 were active and 29 had been arrested while a search for others was underway, Inspector Deswal added.

“We sought help from the Interpol to nab the Russian hackers, who were allegedly involved in the crime. Lookout notices will be issued after serving the red corner notices against the hackers,” the STF incharge said. —