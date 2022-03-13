Panipat paper leak: 3 more held

Accused had links with Russian hackers

Panipat paper leak: 3 more held

The accused in the custody of the Sonepat STF team. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 12

A team of the Special Task Force (STF), Sonepat, has arrested three more members of a gang involved in leaking various competitive exams for government jobs.

The accused have been identified as Sushil, alias Chhota, of Assan village of Rohtak district, Satish Kumar and Amit Kumar of Mundlana village in Gohana of Sonepat district. They were on Saturday produced in a court, which sent them on three-day police remand.

Accused Amit was a postman in Gohana post office. Amit and Sushil own computer labs and had shares in 22 more such labs, said Satish Deswal, STF incharge.

They had been arrested in a case registered in Panipat on October 6 last year, he added.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the gang was active since 2013 and kingpin Robin, a Delhi Police Constable, was already arrested. As many as 29 persons, including five aspirants who got the job through the gang, have been arrested so far.

It was further revealed that the gang had links with hackers in Russia and with their support, it hacked the computer labs and got an online competitive exam leaked, Deswal said. The gang took Rs 3 lakh to rs 15 lakh from the aspirants for clearing the exam, he added.

Primary probe revealed that Sushil, Amit and Sumit had connections with the gang for a long time. To look for the victims, Sushil used to live on the MDU campus, Rohtak, where he lured the aspirants to give money for getting the exams cleared. Of 300 gang members, 100 were active and 29 had been arrested while a search for others was underway, Inspector Deswal added.

“We sought help from the Interpol to nab the Russian hackers, who were allegedly involved in the crime. Lookout notices will be issued after serving the red corner notices against the hackers,” the STF incharge said. —

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

2
Punjab

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

3
Punjab

After Randhawa targets Sunil Jakhar over Punjab poll debacle, ex-Cong chief posts tongue-in-cheek reply

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

5
Trending

Pics: Reena Dwivedi, UP poll officer, who went viral in yellow sari, makes another stunning appearance on result day

6
Punjab

CM-designate Bhagwant Mann directs DGP to probe killing of cows near Cholang in Hoshiarpur

7
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

8
Entertainment

Sunny Leone's work permit for Bengali film 'Soldiers' revoked by Bangladesh government

9
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Lal Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

10
Punjab

Rs 23 lakh looted from ATM in Punjab’s Phagwara

Don't Miss

View All
MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Lal Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Top Stories

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates: Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces close in on Ukraine capital; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of employing ‘a...

India at UN: Address issue of bio-weapons

Address issue of bio-weapons: India at UN

Top organ of the world body discusses the issue of alleged b...

CWC meets today to discuss debacle

Congress Working Committee meets today to discuss debacle

After sweeping Punjab, AAP set to embark on membership drive...

LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks

LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks

Disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed

MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job

Giant killer AAP MLA Lal Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Cities

View All

All set for AAP’s roadshow in city

All set for AAP's roadshow in Amritsar

Over 6,000 cases settled in a day

Parents protest fee hike, sit on dharna at Rayya school

Tourists from Bangladesh robbed

Patronised encroachments pose a challenge

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Admn pays Rs1.7 cr for EWS students above entry class

Chandigarh to get six new PCS officers soon

MC notice to PU for attaching property

Two gunshots fired near microbrewery in Mohali

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

EPF interest rate cut, at 4-decade low

UGC plans lateral entry in teaching

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Term-II to begin from April 26

Term-II to begin from April 26

Doing yeoman service for the bereaved families

'Will focus only on my area, brothers to handle biz from now on'

Over 18K cases disposed of in Lok Adalat

Students observe World Kidney Day

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

SSM chief Rajewal loses security deposit

Two fresh cases in district

National Lok Adalat settles 22,863 cases

SCD Govt College honours alumni serving as teachers

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs’ association

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs' association

4,069 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Delay in diagnostic tests at Patiala hospital hits services