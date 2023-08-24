Panipat residents celebrate the Chandrayaan-3 moment

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 23

Residents felt proud when Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon’s south pole. Several programmes were held in the city to witness this historical moment on Wednesday evening.

In an event organised by ruling party councillor Lokesh Nagroo in the main market of Model Town, people watched the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on a big LED screen. After the success of the mission, people raised slogans, danced and bursted crackers.

Another giant leap in space exploration This achievement has made history as the country has taken another giant leap in space exploration. It is a moment of pride for every Indian as our Chandrayaan-3 has touched down the lunar surface. Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

Nagroo said India has created history, and it was possible only with the efforts put in by ISRO scientists and the Chandrayaan-3 team. It is a proud moment for every Indian.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia, MLAs and councillors watched the landing at the PWD rest house.

