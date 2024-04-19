 Panipat residents move Delhi High Court against Singhu border blockade : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Panipat residents move Delhi High Court against Singhu border blockade

Panipat residents move Delhi High Court against Singhu border blockade

Matter to be next heard on April 22

Panipat residents move Delhi High Court against Singhu border blockade

Earthmoving machines being used to remove barricades at the Singhu border on Thursday. Ramesh Kumar file photo



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, April 18

Enraged over the blockade on the Singhu border for more than two months, three residents of Panipat have filed a writ petition against the Centre and Delhi Government in the Delhi High Court. The petitioners requested the High Court that the extensive blockade on the Singhu border (NH-44) be removed.

The three petitioners — Shankar Mor of Lateef Garden, Sachin Aneja of Aggarsain Colony and Shivam Dhamija of Rair Kalan, through their advocates Mohit Gupta, Sachin Miglani and others — filed a writ petition in which they said that after the failure of the talks between the farmers’ organisations and the Union Government, the farmers had planned a protest march to Delhi on February 13. To stop the farmers from reaching Delhi, the Centre and the Delhi Government had made various security arrangements by putting extensive roadblocks and barricading at the Singhu border between Haryana and Delhi.

The petitioners said the border had been blocked without providing or facilitating any alternative routes for safe and smooth passage. Due to this, the people travelling from Delhi to Haryana or vice versa had to take ancillary and capillary roads through nearby villages. Most of these roads were broken and driving on these roads was quite dangerous.

They further said even after more than two months, the respondents had blocked the road at Singhu border, leading to massive traffic jams, causing great inconvenience to the public at large.

People travelling to Delhi from Haryana for medical treatment were among the worst-affected commuters. The petitioners were working in Delhi and Gurugram and they had to travel to Panipat for work and business, but due to the road blockade and frequent traffic jams, they never reach their destinations on time.

Miglani said the matter had been listed for further hearing on April 22.

Delhi police begin removing barricades

The Delhi Police on Thursday began removing barricades on the main flyover at the Singhu border with the help of JCB machines. It had set up multi-layer barricading on the Singhu border and service lanes on NH-44 and sealed it by using concrete blocks and containers filled with soil on February 13 due to the farmers’ protest. The Delhi Police had already opened the service lanes of the flyover on February 26, but the commuters were forced to negotiate huge traffic jams on both service lanes. The people were demanding that the border be opened.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

ED attaches Rs 98 crore worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra

2
Trending

Video: Brazilian woman takes uncle's dead body on wheelchair to bank to sign for loan on his name

3
Punjab

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

4
India

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

5
India

Telangana school attacked after students questioned 'saffron dress'

6
Delhi

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

7
Punjab

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

8
India

‘Everything can’t be suspected,’ says Supreme Court; reserves verdict on 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT

9
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Chautala bahus up against each other as INLD fields Sunaina Chautala from Hisar

10
Jalandhar

Vijay Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins in 21 states for 102 seats in Phase 1

Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1

Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...

Lok Sabha elections, 1st Phase: 8 Union ministers, 2 former CMs, 1 ex-governor in fray

Lok Sabha elections, 1st Phase: 8 Union ministers, 2 former CMs, 1 ex-governor in fray

Iran fires air defence batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan

Iran fires air defence batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan

Diabetic Kejri having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

BJP faces litmus test in UP, Rajasthan Jatland

BJP faces litmus test in UP, Rajasthan Jatland

Fate of minister Balyan, other Jat leaders at stake


Cities

View All

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Amritsar: Several trains rescheduled, diverted due to farmers’ stir

Amritsar: 72 POs arrested ahead of Lok Sabha election, says DIG

Act on Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar

BJP, AAP have no faith in their workers, says Gurjit Singh Aujla after launching poll campaign

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Congress rift comes to fore in Bathinda over ticket given to Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu

Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 15 acres for horizontal expansion

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 15 acres for horizontal expansion

CBI books three Chandigarh cops, former SP in two cases

Chandigarh Congress in charge Rajeev Shukla meets former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal

Chandigarh polling booths to have unique features

Police arrest 3 cyber cons from Faridabad

Diabetic Kejri having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Court extends Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 26

Apex court extends interim bail of bizman in excise case

65-day campaign of ‘Bullet Queen’ concludes in Delhi

If elected, BJP will ‘abolish’ polls, reservations: MP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Vijay Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Vijay Sampla may throw his hat in the ring from Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar: Vikramjit Chaudhary continues tirade against Charanjit Channi, warns him of ‘outsider’ tag

Phagwara: Man nabbed, 2 others booked for preparing adulterated milk

‘Vote on 1st June’ slogan coined by Kapurthala admn to motivate electorate

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

Ludhiana woman gets death for burying alive neighbour’s 2-yr-old girl

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Corpse on patient’s bed in Ludhiana: Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Ludhiana: Man hit by Punjab Roadways bus dies

Patiala students shine in Class 10 exams

Patiala students shine in Class 10 exams

Patiala: Three deaths in two months, stray dog population sparks concerns

Bicycle rally organised for regenerative agriculture

Exhibition held at PLW on Heritage Day