 Panipat, Sonepat Samadhan Shivirs record surge in plaints : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  • Panipat, Sonepat Samadhan Shivirs record surge in plaints

Panipat, Sonepat Samadhan Shivirs record surge in plaints

Panipat, Sonepat Samadhan Shivirs record surge in plaints

Sonepat DC Manoj Kumar listen to people’s complaints on Thursday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sonepat/Panipat, June 27

As many as 1,199 complaints were received in the Samadhan Shivir at Sonepat and 2,332 in Panipat till Thursday. As per data, out of the total 1,199 complaints in Sonepat, 338 have been resolved on the spot. Similarly in Panipat, out of the total 2,332 complaints received so far, only 551 have been resolved.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts have sent these pending complaints to the departments concerned and directed them to resolve the complaints at the earliest. The surge in the number of complainants has increased significantly in the campaign. The Deputy Commissioners, along with other department officials, were directed to hear people’s problems for two hours everyday.

Panipat DC Virender Kumar Dahiya listen to people’s complaints on Thursday. Tribune photo

The majority of complaints lodged at the Samadhan Shivir are related to Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), ration card, caste certificates, Ayushman cards, social pensions and other government schemes. As per the data available till June 26 in Panipat; out of the 1,004 complaints related to the PPP and ration cards, 385 have been resolved. 198 complaints have been received related to the Police Department, of which 97 complaints have been resolved. A total of 48 complaints were received of the DRO Department, of which only one complaint was resolved.

As many as 178 complaints to the Department of Social Welfare Office remain pending; while 68 complaints related to the District Development and Panchayat Office and are unadressed. A total of 36 complaints related to SE, UHBVN are lying pending. Only 12 complaints out of the 372 received for other departments were resolved.

Panipat DC Virender Kumar Dahiya said a total of 64 heads of the departments, 12 CRID officials and 14 officials of the DC office are working to resolve the problems of the complainants. Dahiya said people’s trust has been increasing towards the shivir and the main motive behind to conduct these is to resolve the problems related to family IDs, property IDs, Aadhaar cards.

However, people are reaching out to the district administration with civic problems such as defunct streetlights, clogged drains and poor supply of water, etc.

The panchayat officials of New Bohli village demanded the authorities to build a sewerage line, upgrade the government middle school and lay potable water pipelines in the village.

Sonepat DC Manoj Kumar said the officials have been directed to resolve the pending complaints on priority and with sincerity.

The status of complaints is being maintained on the portals regularly and administration is committed to resolve the problems of the people, Kumar maintained.

