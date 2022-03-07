Panipat: Teenager held for minor's rape

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 6

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl in Des Raj colony here on Sunday.

ASP Pooja Vashishth said they received the information at 10.45 am that a minor girl was sexually assaulted, who was bleeding.

The victim’s father and mother are labourers and they shifted here from Chhattisgarh three months ago, while the accused hailed from West Bengal. Both the families were living on the factory premises. The girl was playing on the roof and her mother was taking a bath, when the accused took her away and allegedly raped her. The girl narrated the incident to her father. She has been admitted to the General Hospital here.

A case was filed under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. SP Shashank Sawan said the accused was arrested. —