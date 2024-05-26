Panipat voters face inconvenience at polling stations

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 25

Deputy Commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya along with SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat on Saturday jointly visited several polling booths in the district to take note of the law and order situation during the pollin process.

They visited Sewah, Dahar, Naultha, Balana, Palri, Samalkha, SD PG College, polling centres in various schools— Government Senior Secondary School, Guru Ramdas School, Bal and Vikas School.

Dahiya said a total of 64.9 per cent voter turnout has been recorded in all four constituencies — Panipat Urban, Panipat Rural, Israna and Samalkha in the district. No untoward incident was reported in the district during the polling process.

Reports of voters, especially elderly, facing a lot of problems during polling surfaced today.

There was no arrangement of wheelchairs found at any polling station.

Suarabh Khurana, a resident, said his mother had a problem in her leg but there were no arrangements for wheelchairs at the booth. Fans and coolers were not functional at many polling stations and the voters had to bear the brunt of the heat.

Some social organisations arranged sweet and chilled water for the convenience of the voters in the city area.

