Panipat wards to have garbage dumps to fix waste problem

Panipat, July 28

Panipat councillors would provide a site in their own wards for secondary points for garbage collection and after that it would be shifted to the waste to energy plant at Tajpur.

Sector 25 had dumpyard Garbage used to be dumped in a ground at Sector 25 but the residents filed a complaint against the MC in the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Following the NGT’s orders, the site was cleared and dumping of waste was stopped.

This was decided at a meeting of the councillors held at the PWD rest house on Friday to resolve the issue of dumping of garbage, which has become a big challenge for the Municipal Corporation (MC) for the past 10 days.

As much as 250-300 tonnes of garbage is generated every day from the city, but the MC has no site in the city or adjoining areas where it can dump the garbage. However, the garbage is set to be shifted to the waste energy plant at Tajpur village in Sonepat district on a daily basis.

The MC has identified six places to dump the city garbage but the authorities faced people’ ire everywhere. The Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department has allotted the tender for garbage lifting and door-to-door collection in the municipal areas of Panipat MC, Sonepat MC, Samalkha municipal committee and Gannaur to an environment management company, JBM, in 2018 and it had started work in Panipat in February 2018.

As per the terms and condition with the concessionaire, the MC had to provide a land site to JBM for the secondary dumping point in the city so that the garbage could be collected there and after segregation, it could be shifted to a waste energy plant at Tajpur village. However, the MC has failed to provide such a site, said a source in the MC.

Mayor Avneet Kaur called an emergency meeting on the issue and asked all councillors to provide a site in their own wards for making a secondary dumping point for the garbage.

She assured the councillors that the garbage would be lifted and shifted from there on a daily basis.

Though most councillors were ready to provide a site in their wards, some said their wards were very congested or densely populated and it would not be possible for them to provide such a site in their wards.

Dushyant Bhatt, Senior Deputy Mayor, said the problem must be resolved at the earliest.

