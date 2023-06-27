Panipat yarn units to shut for 2 days in week

Panipat, June 26
Reeling under crisis, the yarn industrialists here have decided to shut their industries for two days in a week from July 1.
The industrialists have been running their industries in a single shift for the past two months due to slump in demand.
The decision was taken at the general house meeting of the Northern Indian Spinners Association held at a private hotel. Pritam Singh Sachdeva, President of the society presided over the meeting. Sachdeva said members of the association raised their concerns over the present scenario of the domestic as well as the global market.
