Panipat Zila Parishad election postponed

Panipat, June 7

Election for the post of Zila Parishad chairperson was postponed on Friday at the last moment as Deputy Commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya was on medical leave.

With ADC Pankaj Yadav also on leave from today, the new date of the election would be finalised later.

All 13 councillors reached the DC office on time as per the schedule, but Gaurav Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, informed them about Dahiya being on leave.

Out of total 17 members, a total of 12 — Akash Poria (Ward 1), Randeep Singh (Ward 2), Annu Malik (Ward 3), Sandeep Jaglan (Ward 4), Rekha Rani (Ward 5), Jagbeer (Ward 6), Sudesh Rani (Ward 7), Rajesh Kumar (Ward 10), Mamta Devi (Ward 11), Kajal Deshwal (Ward 13), Pooja (Ward 16) and Jitender Kumar (Ward 17) — had submitted an affidavit in support of the no-trust motion to the DC on February 28 against the Zila Parishad chairperson Jyoti Sharma.

After this, the DC had fixed the meeting for proving the no-trust motion for February 9, but it was postponed as he was not available. After that, the councillors took the matter to the high court. Following the court’s directions, Dahiya fixed the meeting for March 6.

However, Jyoti Sharma submitted her resignation to the DC before the meeting started.

Following the directions of the State Election Commission, the schedule for the chairperson’s election was fixed for today.

Gaurav Kumar, CEO ZP, said the Deputy Commissioner was the prescribed authority for the election of the chairperson of zila parishad, but he was not well and he was on medical leave. ADC also went on a long leave from today onwards.

When the Deputy Commissioner will resume the office, the new date for the election would be announced, he said. This message has been conveyed to all the councillors accordingly, he said.

