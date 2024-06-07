Panipat Zila Parishad to get new chief today

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 6

The Panipat Zila Parishad (ZP) will get its chairperson on Friday. The Deputy Commissioner has fixed June 7 as the date for the election of ZP’s chairperson’s. To elect the new chairperson, lobbying has begun amongst the 17 members. Twelve councillors brought a no-trust motion against the previous chairperson Jyoti Sharma on January 28 and she resigned on March 6. Notably, 12 out of total 17 members had submitted an affidavit in support of the no-trust motion to the DC. The members were supposed to meet the DC to discuss the matter on February 9, but the DC was not available that day. After that, the councillors moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Following the High Court directions, DC Virender Kumar Dahiya rescheduled the meeting for March 6. Jyoti submitted her resignation to the DC before the meeting could begin.

After getting approval from the Election Commission, the schedule for the election has been fixed. The election process is set to be completed within four hours, it would start at 11am. The election process will begin once two-thirds of the total councillors are in attendance. The counting and result would be announced at 2pm.

