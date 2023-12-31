Panipat’s textile industry witnesses export drop due to global conflicts

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, December 30

As the year 2023 comes to a close, here is a rundown of some important incidents witnessed by Panipat and Sonepat.







Panipat is a textile city having export volume of around Rs 15,000 crore per year. But, the year was not good for the exporters. The poor response from overseas buyers due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and attack on commercial vessels on Red Sea due to the Israel-Hamas conflict has affected the industry badly. Similarly, the domestic market also witnessed a decline in demand this year.

The Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) order for blanket ban on the use of diesel generators from October 1 has also panicked industrialists of Panipat and Sonepat.

Sportspersons, however, brought happiness and laurels for the peoples of both districts as Olympian Neeraj Chopra of Panipat won two gold medals at the international events this year, while 13 players of Sonepat won medals in the Asian Games. Sakshi, Pooja, Pravesh, Sunil and Surjeet Narwal, who are members of women and men kabaddi teams, who clinched gold medal at the Games. Sonam Malik and Sunil Kumar of Sonepat settled for bronze in wrestling, while Seema Antil begged bronze medal in discus throw event.

On the health front, the people of both the districts witnessed spike in dengue cases this year. Panipat reported 351 dengue cases, while Sonepat reported 332 positive cases. As many as 14 cases of chikungunya have also been reported in Panipat district this year.

The people of Sonepat witnessed a rising crime rate with 92 murders in 2023, while the people of Panipat were in shook after the gang rape of three women in Matlauda.

Panipat witnessed 66 murder cases, 89 snatching cases, 78 robbery, 99 rape cases and 105 molestation cases, 129 cases under POCSO. The police claimed to solve 100 per cent cases of rapes, molestation.

Sonepat got police commissionerate this year, the fourth in the state. But, the people were shocked over the rising crime as they witnessed around 92 murders, 120 robbery cases, 112 rape cases, 122 cases under the POCSO Act.

As per the record available, Sonepat police seized 527 illegal weapons this year.

This year started with the death of the six of a family, including four children, from West Bengal when a major fire broke out in their room in Panipat. The people in Sonepat and Panipat were also harassed badly due to mismatched data of properties on the NDC portal of the Urban Local Bodies department.

