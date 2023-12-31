 Panipat’s textile industry witnesses export drop due to global conflicts : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Panipat’s textile industry witnesses export drop due to global conflicts
Looking back 2023

Panipat’s textile industry witnesses export drop due to global conflicts

Sonepat sees rise in crime rate with 92 murders

Panipat’s textile industry witnesses export drop due to global conflicts

Picture for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, December 30

As the year 2023 comes to a close, here is a rundown of some important incidents witnessed by Panipat and Sonepat.

Sportspersons bring laurels to districts

  • The Commission for Air Quality Management’s order for blanket ban on use of diesel generators from October 1 caused panic among industrialists of Panipat, Sonepat
  • Farmers in Sonepat and Panipat suffered huge losses due to heavy rain during the wheat season
  • Sportspersons, however, brought laurels to the districts

Panipat is a textile city having export volume of around Rs 15,000 crore per year. But, the year was not good for the exporters. The poor response from overseas buyers due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and attack on commercial vessels on Red Sea due to the Israel-Hamas conflict has affected the industry badly. Similarly, the domestic market also witnessed a decline in demand this year.

The Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) order for blanket ban on the use of diesel generators from October 1 has also panicked industrialists of Panipat and Sonepat. Farmers in Sonepat and Panipat also suffered a huge loss due to heavy rain during the wheat season.

Sportspersons, however, brought happiness and laurels for the peoples of both districts as Olympian Neeraj Chopra of Panipat won two gold medals at the international events this year, while 13 players of Sonepat won medals in the Asian Games. Sakshi, Pooja, Pravesh, Sunil and Surjeet Narwal, who are members of women and men kabaddi teams, who clinched gold medal at the Games. Sonam Malik and Sunil Kumar of Sonepat settled for bronze in wrestling, while Seema Antil begged bronze medal in discus throw event.

On the health front, the people of both the districts witnessed spike in dengue cases this year. Panipat reported 351 dengue cases, while Sonepat reported 332 positive cases. As many as 14 cases of chikungunya have also been reported in Panipat district this year.

The people of Sonepat witnessed a rising crime rate with 92 murders in 2023, while the people of Panipat were in shook after the gang rape of three women in Matlauda.

Panipat witnessed 66 murder cases, 89 snatching cases, 78 robbery, 99 rape cases and 105 molestation cases, 129 cases under POCSO. The police claimed to solve 100 per cent cases of rapes, molestation.

Sonepat got police commissionerate this year, the fourth in the state. But, the people were shocked over the rising crime as they witnessed around 92 murders, 120 robbery cases, 112 rape cases, 122 cases under the POCSO Act.

As per the record available, Sonepat police seized 527 illegal weapons this year.

This year started with the death of the six of a family, including four children, from West Bengal when a major fire broke out in their room in Panipat. The people in Sonepat and Panipat were also harassed badly due to mismatched data of properties on the NDC portal of the Urban Local Bodies department.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat #Sonepat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in their mansion in US state of Massachusetts

3
India

PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport, railway station; flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 7 other trains

4
Trending

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

5
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia quizzed for over 4 hours in drugs case

6
Punjab

Punjab Police form Special Investigation Team to probe Nicaragua 'human trafficking' case

7
Sports

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail

8
India

IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed

9
Diaspora

Woman of Indian origin in Canada charged with murder

10
India

PM Modi stops for tea at welfare scheme beneficiary’s house in Ayodhya

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

PM unveils ~15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station

Vinesh leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna at Kartavya Path

WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path

Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Closed tourism units resume operations

In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss

In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss

Supporters from community to hold reception at Kangpokpi


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Gurmat samagam organised at SGPC college in Mumbai

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

54% of 94K challans via CCTVs in Panchkula

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

Gurugram hospitals on alert for Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1

AAP, BJP trade barbs over tableaux

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

4-yr-old girl killed by neighbour

311 arrested during CASO by 5 police teams

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora adopts Punjab's 3 district hospitals for revamp

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am