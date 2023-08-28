Panna pramukhs should work as ‘sewadars’, says Om Prakash Dhankar

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 27

BJP state chief Om Prakash Dhankar today called upon panna pramukhs to strengthen the party’s base, work as ‘sewadars’ and help eligible beneficiaries avail benefits of government’s welfare schemes. He was addressing the panna pramukhs of the Thanesar Assembly constituency at the Thanesar grain market in Kurukshetra.

BJP state chief said, “The panna pramukhs should work as ‘sewadars’. They can play an important role in resolving issues being faced by the public related to Chirayu cards, property IDs, family IDs, Ayushman cards, old-age pension and other schemes.”

He said “We are not going to end our journey in 2024. I request you to ensure that the BJP wins all the Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and play a vital role in forming the Modi government again.” Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, district chief Ravi Battan and several other BJP leaders were present during the event. Meanwhile, Congress leader Kumari Selja slammed the BJP at a ‘Mahaparivartan Rally’ organised in Kurukshetra. Addressing a gathering, Selja said, “Inflation is increasing and it has become difficult for the poor to survive. ”

