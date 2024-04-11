Panthak Akali Dal to back INDIA bloc on nine seats

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 10

Haryana Shiromani Panthak Akali Dal president Jagdish Singh Jhinda today announced to extend support to the INDIA bloc on nine Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. The decision regarding the Karnal Lok Sabha seat has been kept pending.

Speaking to mediapersons, Jhinda said, “The seven-member committee, formed to decide on the party’s role in the Lok Sabha elections, has decided to extend support to INDIA bloc on nine Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. Since a couple of Sikh community leaders will be contesting from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, the decision related to the Karnal seat has been kept pending. Once all parties announce their candidates, the decision related to Karnal will be taken.”

