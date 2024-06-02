Panthic issues, farm agitation key factors in Punjab elections, say Haryana Sikhs

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 1

Haryana Sikhs feel that the BJP’s apathy towards farmers’ agitation, Panthic issues, ‘Bandi Singhs’ and Amritpal’s incarceration in the Dibrugarh jail will decide the Lok Sabha election results in Punjab.

SGPC member from Ambala Harpal Singh today said, “Farmers are protesting for over 100 days in Punjab for the minimum support price (MSP) and the present government should have resolved the issue by finding a middle path. I think the people of Punjab will vote for a change.”

Tarvinder Pal Singh, who has been associated with various social and religious organisations, said that ‘Bandi Singhs’, farmers and Panthic issues were some major factors in the Punjab elections this time.

“Amritpal Singh is contesting the Lok Sabha elections. He was working on Amrit Sanchar, and making people aware about the drug menace. Perhaps, he was not able to present his views properly and convince political parties. He should be appreciated for the work he had done for society,” he added.

Tarvinder said, “The Sikhs of Haryana keenly observe politics in Punjab as their community hasn’t got due representation in politics in other states. The expectations of the people from the government have reduced over the years but at the same time, I wish the new government will focus on development and the uplift of the poor”.

Along with the farmers’ agitation and other issues, gurdwara politics is another reason that the Haryana Sikhs keenly watch the performance of the political parties in Punjab. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had strongly objected to the formation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and now the Haryana Sikhs were keenly watching its performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gurnam Singh Charuni, chief of BKU (Charuni) and president of the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party, said, “The leaders, who can handle both Sikh religious sentiments and the issues of Punjab, get preference from people. Though the BJP and other regional parties have been making claims on various seats, the Congress and AAP are in direct contest there.”

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Singh, a former sarpanch of Salpani Khurd village in Kurukshetra, said the farmers’ agitation and the Panthic issues would play a decisive role in the elections. He added, “The people of Punjab have sympathy with Amritpal and those who raise Panthic issues. The Central and state governments haven’t been able to fulfil their promises and even regional parties have not lived up to the expectations of people. The voters may have voted for a change at the Centre.”

