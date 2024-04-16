Paper leak cases taken seriously by BJP: Subhash Barala

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 15

Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of the BJP Lok Sabha Election Management Committee Subhash Barala said the BJP government had taken the incidents of paper leak seriously.

“In its ‘sankalp patra’, the BJP has promised to make strict laws so that no one can play with the future of the youth by promoting unfair means. The law will ensure strict punishment to those indulging in leaking the papers. The future of the youth will be secured by doing so,” said Barala while interacting with mediapersons here on Monday.

He said the BJP’s manifesto was a promise to further strengthen the foundation of the nation and it had focused on how to take India forward in the 21st century.

He said the BJP’s goal was to make the youth self-reliant. “If the youth of the country are self-reliant then the country will become self-reliant, for this, the BJP has emphasised on strengthening the system further through startups. A guarantee has also been given in the manifesto to create maximum employment opportunities,” he added.

