Paper leaks common under BJP rule, alleges Selja

Chandigarh, June 8

Former Union Minister and Sirsa MP-elect Kumari Selja today said under the BJP rule, paper leaks, fraud and corruption had become rampant during examinations.

Questions NEET exam results The fact that seven candidates from the same centre scored 720 out of 720 points raises questions about the exam results. — Kumari Selja, Sirsa MP-elect

“The NEET exam results have revealed yet another failure of the BJP government. The Modi government is deceiving the country’s youth and playing with their future. The fact that seven candidates from the same centre scored 720 out of 720 points raises questions about the exam results,” she said.

She added, “A high-level investigation committee under the supervision of the Supreme Court should be formed to start a fair investigation into this matter so that meritorious and talented youths can get justice.”

In a statement released to the media, Selja said the Congress party had raised serious questions about the BJP government’s disregard of complaints regarding the NEET exam paper leak.

She said that participating in recruitment exams, then facing numerous irregularities and getting caught in the maze of paper leaks is playing with their future. Selja said there was an uproar across the country regarding these exam results and candidates and their parents were approaching the courts.

