Para Asian silver medallist roped in to raise voter awareness in Sirsa

Pramod Kumar



Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 12

In accordance with the directives of the Sirsa District Electoral Officer RK Singh, a campaign called SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme is underway in the district to boost voter turnout for the Lok Sabha elections.

As part of this initiative, Para Asian silver medallist Pramod Kumar has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Sirsa district to raise awareness among youth and motivate them to vote. His role would involve inspiring voters to exercise their franchise.

Kumar had in October 2023 won a silver medal in the 1500-m race at Para Asian Games held in China. He had completed the race in 4 minutes and 9 seconds, breaking his own record. Kumar hails from Neharana village of the district.

SVEEP nodal officer and ADC Vivek Bharti said Kumar, being a Para Asian silver medallist, embodies youthfulness. His involvement in awareness programs and social media campaigns would serve as a catalyst to boost voter turnout, he added. Bharti urged all residents of Sirsa to ensure their participation in the electoral process on May 25.

Meanwhile, students of the government school at Matadadu village were educated about voting rights through songs and hymns. They were encouraged to motivate their parents and neighbours to step out of their homes on May 25 and cast their votes at their respective polling booths. Information, Public Relations and Languages Department’s bhajan mandali teams have been instrumental in raising awareness among people through songs.

