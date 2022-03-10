Paralympian athlete honoured

Hisar: Paralympian athlete Ekta Bhyan was among 150 women who were honoured on the occasion of International Women Day by Om Sterling Global University in Hisar. University Chancellor Dr Puneet Goyal said the women power had been gaining ground and there was no stopping for the women now. Dr Alka Chhabra, director, Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha, was the chief guest on the occasion. OSGU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Poonam Goyal, said women were now contributing in every field and moving ahead in this male-dominated country. He said all women should help each other in a big way.

International Women's Day

Gurugram: SGT University's faculty of science celebrated International Women's Day. The theme of this programme was "Gender equality- today for a sustainable tomorrow. The chairperson, SGT University, Madhupreet Kaur Chawla, executive Director, TIC Council, Gurugram, Dr Aparna Dhawan was the guest of honour, professor and HoD, department of gynecology, FMHS, SGT University, Dr Bindoo Yadav were the special invitees to the programme. Chawla said women had excelled in all fields today with their hard work and determination. Dr Aparna Dhawan presented a paper on gender equality as part of the UN Sustainable Development Goal 5. Vice-Chancellor prof OP Kalra highlighted the role of "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" movement in Haryana to improve the gender ratio, Pro-Chancellor Dr RC Kuhad highlighted the importance of women's education and gender equality in society.

Modern library practices

Faridabad: A week-long short-term training programme (STTP) on "Research excellence and academic development: Modern library practices in present scenario" being organised by Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Central Library of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, concluded here. The programme was sponsored by the AICTE. Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Tomar congratulated the university library on the successful completion of the programme and emphasised on the need of quality research for the growth of an academician and university as a whole. Prof AP Singh, Director-General of Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation, Ministry of Culture, Kolkata, was the chief guest on the occasion. Prof. Singh said the best quality literature is one of the most important things for quality research and it could be provided by the library only. He also proposed funding and collaboration between Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation and J C Bose University for organising various library-related activities.

Maj-Gen Tikku felicitated

Karnal: Maj-Gen Rabindranath Tikku was felicitated in the auditorium of Sainik School, Kunjpura.The opportunity was to encourage students. The chief guest and speaker, Maj Gen Tikku, spoke about building a bright future. During his lecture, the chief speaker said self-strength was the focal point of building a bright future. In today's stressful routine, how do young people face all challenges by making themselves mentally mature and stay away from negativity How to follow the motto of success was the pivotal point of the lecture. Principal Col Vijay Rana welcomed the chief guest by presenting him with a bouquet and a memento of the school and addressed the gathering and said surely students of Sainik School, Kunjpura, would be influenced by this meaningful lecture and emulate it in their own lives.