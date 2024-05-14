Paramilitary forces take out flag march

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 13

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Nuh police on Monday carried out a flag march in the Nagina area. ITBP personnel and officials of the district administration took part in the march.

The police appealed to the people for cooperation in conducting the elections peacefully.

The flag march was taken out under the leadership of Ferozepur Jhirka DSP Surendra Singh, and SDM Chinar Chahal. The police gave a message to the people to vote fearlessly. The police personnel have been instructed to maintain a strict vigil during the elections.

The DSP said the flag march will create a sense of security among the common man and they will vote fearlessly.

He asked the officials and policemen to behave friendly with people and deal strictly with miscreants and anti-social elements.

