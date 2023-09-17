Parents booked for suspected ‘honour’ killing

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 16

A case of suspected ‘honour’ killing came to light at Balu village in Kaithal district, with the police registering a case against a couple for allegedly killing their daughter and cremating her. The accused have been identified as Suresh and Bala Devi of the same village, while the victim was Mafi (21), confirmed Rohtash, SHO, Kalayat police station. However, no arrest has been made so far.

As per information, the girl was in love with Rohit of Kheri Chopta village of Hisar district. She wanted to elope with him. When he had come to the village on a bike to take her with him, Bala Devi sounded an alarm. After seeing Mafi’s mother there, Rohit managed to escape, leaving the bike there, the SHO said.

When Rohit did not return, the family members lodged a complaint against the family of the girl, he added. “When we went for probe, the issue of murder came to light. The family members of the girl killed her and cremated her. We have registered a case under Section 302 and other sections of the IPC against the parents of the victim,” he added.

