Parents lock school in Panipat village, protest shortage of teachers

Faridabad, September 7

The gate of the government middle school at Mavai village in the district was locked by the students and their parents in protest of lack of teaching staff in the school.

The protest came to an end after two hours.

Niranjan Sharma, a resident, said no teacher was left in the school to teach 200 students enrolled in Class VI- VIII.

Only teacher transferred Locking the school gate in protest was our last resort. Only one teacher was assigned for the middle sections. That teacher was also recently transferred. We are worried about our kids. Niranjan Sharma, Resident, Mavai village Denial of education to students Poor strength of the teaching staff in govt schools will result in mass exodus and denial of education to students, especially girls from poor financial background. Chatar Singh, Dist prez, Primary teachers’ assn

“Locking the school gate in protest was our last resort. The school has a total of 800 students at present. Only one teacher was assigned to teach the students of the middle section and that teacher was also recently transferred. We are worried about our children and their studies,” he said.

“Now, the school has only two teachers, who are authorised to take the classes of the students of Class I to V,” Rakesh, another resident, said, adding that the majority of students came from poor or EWS category and were unable to afford private education.

“Poor strength of the teaching staff in government schools will result in mass exodus and denial of education to students, especially girls from poor financial background at the time when the government is spending crores on Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao drive in the state,” said Chatar Singh, district president, Haryana Primary Teachers’ Association.

He said the authorities needed to depute or post adequate teaching staff in schools where no there are no teachers left after the recent transfer drive.

