Chandigarh: The Centre has extended the last date to participate in the 5th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ till February 3. An official spokesperson said the concept was introduced so that students, parents and teachers from the country and abroad could interact with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. TNS
Quack arrested in Sonepat
Sonepat: A joint team of the district Health Department and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday raided Badmalik village of the district and recovered MTP kits from a woman quack. The woman has been identified as Kamla. A case has been registered under the MTP Act and Indian Medical Council Act. TNS
Tribute to martyrs
Chandigarh: The Haryana Government employees will observe a two-minute silence in the memory of those who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for India’s freedom on January 30 at 11 am. Instructions were issued to all district-level employees and officers as well as to the employees of the offices located in Chandigarh. TNS
Kisan welfare scheme form
Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has extended the last date for submitting the online application for the Mukhyamantri Pragatisheel Kisan Samman Yojana till January 30. The scheme was launched to identify and honour progressive farmers. The interested farmers can apply at the Agriculture Department’s official website.
