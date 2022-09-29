Park in Canada named after Bhagavad Gita

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

The Brampton City Municipal Corporation, Canada, today named a park, “Shri Bhagavad Gita Park” in Ward 6 of the city. The park is spread over 3.75 acres.

As per the plan, the park will be beautifully landscaped and will have sculptures of Lord Krishna and Arjuna on a chariot, the two main characters of Gita, besides other Hindu deities, a press note issued here said. Speaking at the event, Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton, said, “I believe in the teachings of Gita and respect its message.”The Gita Park is probably the only park outside India to be named after the holy scripture of “Shri Bhagavad Gita”.