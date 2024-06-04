Parking problems persist

COMMUTERS are forced to park their vehicles on roads as there are no parking spaces in the market areas that have a number of banks, restaurants and hospitals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Due to the lack of parking spaces, a number of people park their vehicles haphazardly on the congested roads, causing traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters. The authorities of the municipal corporation and traffic police should solve the problem as soon as possible. Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

Shortage of potable water

AMID scorching heat, residents of several localities in Rohtak have been facing an acute shortage of potable water for several days now. They are compelled to buy water from the market as the authorities' efforts to meet daily requirements of water are proving insufficient. Residents are protesting on the roads to get the issue resolved, but to no avail. Kuldeep Hooda, Rohtak

#Yamunanagar