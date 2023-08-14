Parking row turns violent

Gurugram, August 13
A bloody clash broke out at Sheetla Colony, Gurugram, on Saturday night between two groups over vehicle parking.
The warring groups resorted to stone pelting and broke the glasses of the vehicles. A video of the clash went viral on the social media. The police have received complaints from both parties. However, an FIR is yet to be registered.
The dispute regarding the parking of a vehicle in a lane near Chhoti Mata Mandir in the Sector 5 police station area escalated and entire street residents got into clash.
There was fierce stone pelting between both sides, injuring 12 people. Four cars and two bikes parked in the street were damaged.
