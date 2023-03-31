Parking woes at Tohana markets

PEOPLE park their vehicles in the middle of the roads in Tohana markets, creating unwanted trouble for commuters. Haphazard parking in Timber Market and Nehru Market also hampers the smooth flow of traffic. Although there is space for parking in the abandoned old civil hospital, only a few avail the facility. The district administration must get the issue resolved immediately. —Virender Tehri, Tohana

Road dug up for cables not levelled in Gurugram

G OVERNMENT contractors are to blame for most of the mess of the infrastructure in Gurugram. The entire road at Jalvayu Towers, Sector 56, was dug up for laying of electricity cables. Later, the contractors failed to level the road properly which led to the inconvenience of residents and commuters. It is the responsibility of the contractors, but nobody cares. —G. Kamal Jha, Gurugram

Non-functional streetlights pose risk to commuters

THE road from Pipli to the new bus stand remains dark during night due to non-functional streetlights, thereby posing a risk to commuters. The Municipal Council should ensure that the lights work properly as a huge amount is spent on their installation. —Ajay, Kurukshetra

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]