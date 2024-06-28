Parking woes surge in Panipat

People are forced to park their vehicles on the main service roads on the NH-44 in the city. There are a number of banks, restaurants, hotels and educational institutes on these roads, but these businesses don’t have proper parking facilities. A number of people park their vehicles haphazardly on the service roads and on the main road as well, which causes traffic blockades and inconvenience to commuters. Even shopkeepers and showroom owners have encroached on the service roads. The district administration should make a concrete plan for the parking of vehicles and implement it as soon as possible.

Saurabh Khurana, Panipat

Cowdung disposal creating unhygienic conditions

Owners of a number of unauthorised dairies are throwing cowdung in open spaces, posing a health hazard for the residents of several colonies in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. The accumulated dung not only creates insanitary conditions for everyone, it also serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which spread diseases in the areas. The authorities concerned should solve the problem on priority. Aditya, Jagadhri

