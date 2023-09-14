Parmal varieties begin arriving in grain markets

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 13

Even though the state government is yet to start the procurement of paddy, parmal varieties of paddy have started arriving in the different grain markets of the district.

The district recorded an arrival of 6,206 quintals of parmal varieties till Wednesday evening. As much as 330 quintals of paddy have arrived in Karnal grain market, while 747 quintals at Taraori grain market, 4,957 quintals in Indri grain market, and 105 quintals in Jundla grain markets, said the data of Haryana Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB).

The farmers alleged that in the absence of the government procurement, they were being forced to sell it below the MSP, which was Rs 2,203 per quintal decided by the Union Government.

However, as per sources, the government was planning to pre-pone the procurement, but the farmers were demanding that the government start it with immediate effect as they had already suffered losses due to the unprecedented rainfall during cultivation.

"I brought paddy of two acres, but it was procured by private players at Rs 1,900 per quintal," said a farmer in the Indri grain market.

Sewa Singh Arya, state president BKU, said the government should start the procurement of paddy with immediate effect to give respite to the farming community. A senior official of the HSAMB said it was up to the farmers to sell their produce or not. The government was planning to pre-pone the procurement in the interest of farmers.

