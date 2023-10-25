Parmal varieties of paddy surpass last year arrival in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 24

The arrival of parmal varieties of paddy in grain markets has surpassed the arrival during the corresponding period last year in Kaithal district. All the grain markets have recorded arrival of 80,41,995 quintals of parmal varieties against the arrival of 75,53,286 quintals in the corresponding period last season, as per the data of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB).

The procurement agency has already procured 79,25,997 quintals of parmal varieties, while the remaining 1,15,998 quintals are lying unsold in the grain markets of the Kaithal district.

Suspecting arrival from other states, the officials of HSAMB have been asked to increase vigil to check any kind of malpractice in the grain markets. Kaithal administration has already detected 970 fake registrations on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal during verification, which indicates that ‘malpractices’ were being practiced.

“The officials of the HSAMB have been directed to increase the vigil to ensure fair arrival of paddy in the grain markets,” said a senior official.

“To check the issuance of any bogus gate passes, we are monitoring all grain markets. Only registered farmers are allowed to bring their paddy,” said Abhinav Walia, District Marketing Enforcement Officer (DMEO). He maintained that the increase of area under parmal varieties and high yield are reasons behind high arrival in the district.

Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) Kaithal, Mahabir also maintained that paddy is cultivated on around 4 lakh acres of land, of which parmal varieties are cultivated on around 3 lakh acres. He claimed that high yield is also a reason behind the high arrival in the grain markets. On an average, farmers are getting 38-40 quintals per acre of parmal varieties.

As per the data, the Kaithal grain market has recorded an arrival of 19,59,864 quintals this year against the arrival of 16,15,581 quintals during the corresponding period last year. Similarly, the Cheeka grain market witnessed an arrival of 29,61,371 quintals against 36,45,275 quintals last year, the Dhand grain market received 15,03,373 quintals against 11,64,179 quintals last year, and the Pundri grain market witnessed an arrival of 8,55,500 quintals against 6,44,093 quintals last year.

Similarly, Siwan has recorded an arrival of 2,83,422 quintals against an arrival of 2,55,821 quintals, Kalayat grain market received 1,71,491 quintals while it was 63,856 quintals during the corresponding period last year. Pai grain market has recorded an arrival of 1,56,463 quintals against the arrival of 67,017 quintals last year, and Rajound has received 1,50,511 quintals this year so far, against 97,464 quintals last year during the corresponding period.

