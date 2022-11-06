Parmal variety surpasses last year’s arrival in grain markets

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, November 5

The arrival of parmal varieties, which are procured by the government on the MSP, surpassed the arrival of the corresponding duration last year in various grain markets of the district. Suspecting procurement of paddy from other states, the authorities of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) has asked the district administration to but a ban on the issuance of gate passes to farmers coming to the grain markets.

Only the arrival of paddy will be registered on the e-NAM portal and gate passes will be issued only after the verification of paddy with the registration of farmers on the Meri Fasal, Mera Byora portal (MFMB). As per the data of the HSAMB, 7,724 quintals of paddy are still lying unsold and 3,85,254 quintals yet to be lifted.

The data further revealed that Kaithal district had recorded the arrival of 80,09,387 quintals paddy, in comparison to 72,46,212 quintals in the corresponding duration last year, which was around 8-lakh quintals higher in comparison to last year. The Cheeka grain market has recorded the highest arrival of parmal varieties as it has received 37,38,259 quintals, while in the same period till November 3 last year it had received 32,05,005 quintals , the data revealed.

The Dhand grain market has received 12,53,312 quintals in comparison to 10,51,249 quintals last year in the same duration, while the Pundri grain market has recorded 6,74,981 quintals this season in comparison to 6,34,851 quintals.

The Siwan grain market has also exceeded the arrival in comparison to last year. So far, it has received 2,57,698 quintals, while last year it had received 2,18,671 quintals. The Rajound grain market has received 1,27,581 quintals, while in the same period it had received 1,13,435 quintals, the data added. Pai grain market received 75,575 quintals, while in the same period it was 64,274 quintals, the data revealed. The Kalyat grain market has so far received 1,09,691 quintals, while last year in the corresponding duration the arrival was 1,08,082 quintals. The Kaithal grain market has received 17,72,290 quintals.