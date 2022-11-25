Parole over, dera head Ram Rahim back in Rohtak jail; released video song ‘Chat pe Chat’ before his return

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, November 25

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was released from Sunaria jail in Rohtak on a 40-day parole on October 15, returned to the jail this evening.

The dera chief, who is undergoing imprisonment at Sunaria jail in Rohtak district for the rape of two of his women disciples and murder of a journalist, released a video-song titled ‘Chat pe Chat’ on social media hours before his return to the prison.

The song exhorts the people, especially youngsters, to avoid overindulgence in online chatting and gaming as these have adverse effects on their health.

The dera head was also seen wiping off tears from the face of dera functionary Honeypreet, whom he calls his adopted daughter, in an online 'satsang' during his parole.

The dera chief had courted controversy as he released a video message soon after his release on parole.

In the message issued after reaching Barnawa ashram at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, he had asked his disciples to follow the directions of the responsible persons and not to act as per their own will.

While analysts sensed political overtones in the video-message, the dera management had clarified that the message was merely an appeal to the dera followers not to rush to the Barnawa ashram as it led to massive assemblage there.

The grant of parole to the dera head had raised eyebrows, especially as he was also granted a 21-day furlough and a one-month regular parole earlier this year.

As per The Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022, which was notified on April 11, 2022, the convicted prisoners can be granted a regular parole for 10 weeks in a calendar year, which may be availed in two parts.

