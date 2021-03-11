Partition no less than a horror: Kulbhushan Goyal

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 14

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation organised a programme to mark the Partition. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal remembered and paid tribute to all those who lost their lives during Partition on the occasion of the Partition Vibhishika Memorial Day.

Goyal said he paid tribute to all those who lost their lives during Partition and appreciates the resilience and patience of all those who suffered during that tragic period. He said India was celebrating August 14 as ‘Partition Vibhishika Memorial Day’. He said on this day in 1947, India on the one hand was getting Independence after 200 years of British rule, while on the other the country was to be divided into two parts. The story of separation of India and Pakistan was painful as many people had not only lost their homes but also lost their lives in the bloodshed.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal will be distributing his seven-month honorarium to 75 MC employees at the Independence Day function to be organised on Monday.