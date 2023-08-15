Partition unforgettable tragedy, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 14

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that people were breathing freely only because of the supreme sacrifice made by those who suffered the tragedy of Partition.

Addressing the state-level “Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas” programme, organised in Fatehabad today, the CM said the division of “Bharat Mata” was an unforgettable tragedy that had not received due attention from previous governments. He said the Partition, a subject extensively covered in post-Independence literature, held immense significance.

“The Prime Minister had marked August 15, 2021, as the beginning of the ‘Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a commemoration of lives lost during the Partition. Additionally, he declared August 14 as “Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas,” a day of remembrance.

He urged residents to cooperate in the construction of the Saheedi Samarak being built by the Panchnad Smarak Trust. He said a world-class Shaheedi Samarak was being built in Kurukshetra by the Trust.

He also announced a contribution of Rs 51 lakh each on behalf of 11 persons, including MLA, Subhash Sudha, Vinod Bhayana, Seema Trikha, and Pramod Vij, for the construction of the samarak. He also announced an aid of Rs 21 lakh from his voluntary fund to the Trust in Fatehabad. Apart from this, he announced to sanction Rs 21 lakh for the Shivpuri crematorium under the Shivdham Navinikaran scheme.

