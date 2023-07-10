 Parts of Gurugram remain waterlogged even as rain subsides : The Tribune India

Parts of Gurugram remain waterlogged even as rain subsides

The weather office has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi and adjoining areas on Monday

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rains, on Medicity Road in Gurugram, Sunday, July 9, 2023. PTI Photo



Gurugram, July 10

Several parts of Gurugram remained waterlogged on Monday even as the intensity of rains reduced over the past 24 hours. The city received light showers on Monday afternoon but no traffic congestion was reported.

Despite water being drained out from the main carriageway of the Delhi-Jaipur highway and some other roads, several parts of Gurugram, including Mahavir Chowk, Arjun Nagar, Sector 51, Sohna Road, Pratap Nagar, and low-lying houses in DLF phases 1 and 3, Palam Vihar, Sectors 4, 5, 9, 10A, 48 and Suncity Township remained waterlogged on Monday.

Many roads near the Gurugram  Interstate Bus Terminal bus are submerged but no arrangements have been made so far by the administration to drain the water, locals said. The roads leading to Sector 10 from Pataudi Road are also flooded, hindering pedestrian movement.

Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi and adjoining areas on Monday.

Following an alert by the Meteorological Department for heavy rains in many districts of Haryana, the state government has advised people not to venture out unless necessary. Guidelines have been issued to shut schools if required.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been formed to deal with any untoward situation if the need arises.

Heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of Gurugram on Sunday with the administration advising corporate houses to work from home on Monday and schools to announce a holiday.

The downpour wreaked havoc as arterial roads, parks, underpasses, markets, and even schools and hospitals were inundated.

