Party members spreading rumours: Kiran

Chandigarh, December 29
Former Congress minister Kiran Choudhry today said a section of party was spreading rumours about her. “There will be no byelection in Tosham,” she said, adding that her “well-wishers” were upset.
“A section of the party is playing the role of my well-wishers. They are upset as I am touring across the state and meeting workers,” she said.
At a press conference here today, she said she had given 14 calling attention motions, but out of these, two were taken and one question was allowed. On not allowing her calling attention motion on missing liquor boxes from Sonepat godowns for being sub judice, she said it was not constitutional at all. A number of cases of liquor smuggling were witnessed during lockdown too, she added.
“CCTV cameras in the godown and proper protocol should be followed. We were to demand a CBI inquiry into this matter, but after the calling attention motion was tabled, it was not being allowed to be discussed,” said Choudhry. On “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, she said that she was there on December 20 and December 21, but after that she fell ill and couldn’t participate in it. — TNS
