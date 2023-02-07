‘Pashu Sakhi’ model empowering rural women

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 6

More than 30 women of Nuh and Mahendergarh districts have adopted the path of self-reliance by becoming “Pashu Sakhis”. Though not trained to handle surgical interventions, they can identify common diseases among animals, provide medication and vaccinations, and suggest remedial or preventive measures. These “Pashu Sakhis” make a livelihood from the services provided by them.

'Earn Rs 2k/month People know me in the village as a caregiver. I have developed a lot of confidence in myself, and have been able to contribute to my household income. I earn Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 every month. Rahila, a progressive goat rearer

The Pashu Sakhi model was initiated by the SM Sehgal Foundation with support from HDFC Bank as part of their CSR project in 2022.

Rahila, a progressive goat rearer, who works as “Pashu Sakhi” in Raniyala village of Nuh district, excitedly starts her day. After doing her household chores, she packs her medicine kit bag and responds to a neighbour’s call, whose goats need help. Rahila promotes various medical interventions for livestock in consultation with the Animal Husbandry Department and livestock assistant.

“People know me in the village as a caregiver. I have developed a lot of confidence in myself, and have been able to contribute to my household income. I earn Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 every month,” Rahila told The Tribune.

“Pashu Sakhis are grassroots-level care providers trained and supported to handle routine medical requirements for village animals, including cattle and goats. They help bridge the gap between veterinary experts and the rural community. A total of 30 “Pashu Sakhis” have been trained under the CSR-supported project across Nuh and Mahendragarh,” said Naveen Pratap Singh, programme lead, SM Sehgal Foundation.

“At regular intervals, “pashu sakhis” are trained on good rearing, housing, nutrition, breeding, disease control, vaccination, and marketing activities. They offer technical guidance to poor households,” said Naresh, livestock assistant, SM Sehgal Foundation.