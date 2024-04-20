Ambala: Passengers hassled as trains cancelled, diverted

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, April 19

The train traffic has been badly affected due to a large number of trains remaining cancelled, short-terminated and diverted due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation, at the Shambhu station on the Ambala-Sahnewal section of the Ambala Division.

May hit supply of essential commodities Efforts are being made to keep the trains running through alternative routes. Diversions are being increased to reduce cancellations. Goods trains are being pushed between passengers trains so that the supply of essential commodities is not affected. However, if the track is not restored soon, the supply of coal, petroleum, cement and edible goods may take a hit. — Mandeep Singh Bhatia, DRM, Ambala division

While the government and the farmers continue to be at loggerheads, passengers are being inconvenienced. As per information, nearly 375 trains have been affected since the start of the dharna by farmers.

Several trains, including Delhi-Pathankot Express, Shan-e-Punjab Express, New Delhi-Amritsar Swaran Shatabdi, and Haridwar-Amritsar Janshatabdi were cancelled while a number of trains, including Varanasi-Jammu Tawi, Dhanbad-Firozpur, Guwahati-Jammu Tawi, Katihar-Amritsar, Bandra Terminus-Katra, Kochuveli-Amritsar, Jaynagar-Amritsar and New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi were running on alternative routes.

Raman Kumar, a passenger, said while the farmers had been blocking roads and track as per their wish, the government was showing no concern. Passengers got reservations done in advance after planning, and all of a sudden, the trains were cancelled. “Only the passengers are facing inconvenience,” he said.

Pawan, another passenger, said: “There was some family issue and I need to reach Delhi with my aged mother, but I have been told that our train has been cancelled. The government should resolve the matter.”

Meanwhile, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala Division, Mandeep Singh Bhatia, said: “Efforts are being made to keep the trains running through alternative routes. Diversions are being increased to reduce cancellations. Goods trains are also being pushed between passengers trains so that the supply of essential commodities is not affected. However, if the track is not restored soon, the supply of coal, petroleum, cement and edible goods may take a hit.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala