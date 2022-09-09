 Passengers suffer in Rohtak, Karnal : The Tribune India

Passengers suffer in Rohtak, Karnal

Passengers suffer in Rohtak, Karnal

Roadways employees protest in Rohtak on Thursday. Photo: Manoj Dhaka

Tribune News Service

Karnal/Rohtak, September 8

Public transport services remained affected in Karnal, Rohtak and other parts of Haryana due to a strike by employees of the Haryana Roadways on the call of various roadways unions.

They protested against the police inaction over the death of a 49-year-old Haryana Roadways driver who was allegedly crushed to death by a vehicle near Kundli on NH-44, two-days ago. The employees protested at the old bus stand in Karnal and did not allow buses to go outside. The demands include arrest of the accused, a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for the family members of the deceased driver.

The employees also threatened to go on indefinite strike if the government failed to arrest the accused at the earliest. Karambir Narwal, General Secretary of the Haryana Roadways Union, alleged that the the police failed to arrest the culprits even on the third day of the incident. “The police should take the issue seriously and arrest all persons involved in the case,” he said. The GM, Karnal bus depot, Kuldeep Singh, said the meetings had taken place between officials of the roadways and the Police Department on the issue. On the other hand, the passengers had to face problems due to the non-plying of buses and had to travel on private vehicles.

Travellers inconvenienced in Karnal on Thursday. Sayeed Ahmed

In Rohtak, the roadways buses remained parked at the local bus stand, while private bus and cab operators had a field day. The passengers had no option but to travel by already over-crowded private buses or cabs. Meanwhile, as per the leaders of the roadways employees, the strike has been extended till tomorrow.

Public transport services remained affected in Karnal district due to the strike by the employees of the Haryana Roadways at the old bus stand here.The employees were protesting against police inaction in the death of a 49-year-old driver of the Haryana Roadways, who was allegedly crushed to death by the driver of Thar jeep in an accident near Kundli on NH-44 two days ago.The protesters demanded the arrest of the accused, compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member of the deceased.The employees also threatened to go on indefinite strike if the government failed to arrest the accused. Karambir Narwal, general secretary, Haryana Roadways' Union, alleged that the police had failed to arrest the culprits.

The general manager of the Karnal Depot, Kuldeep Singh, said the officials of the Haryana Roadways met the police and demanded the arrest of the accused.

Protesters demand Rs 50L relief for family

  • The protesters demanded the arrest of the accused, compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member of the deceased.
  • The employees also threatened to go on indefinite strike if the government failed to arrest the accused

#karnal #rohtak

