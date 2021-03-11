Passes for residents in 20 km radius of Palwal toll plaza

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 22

Amidst the controversy involving the upcoming toll plaza at Gadpuri village on NH-19 between Palwal and Faridabad, the authorities have announced launching the process to provide monthly passes to residents within the radius of 20 km.

“Vehicle owners of around 211 villages and urban colonies of Palwal and Faridabad districts falling within 20 km from Gadpuri toll plaza will get pass for Rs 315,” said Vaibhav Sharma, Project Head of Delhi-Agra Toll Road (DATR) maintaining the highway. He released toll-free number 7217017301 and 9634974084 for the facility today.

Stating that the monthly pass would ensure unlimited movement for residents across the plaza, he said it would have to be recharged every month.

Verified permanent address, Aadhaar card and vehicle RC are required for the pass, he said. However motorcycles, autos and vehicles related to agriculture will be allowed free passage.

The list of villages and residential colonies or sectors contains 45 villages, 19 sectors of Faridabad and 145 villages of Palwal. Earlier, it was proposed to be made operational from May 20. The revised date to start the toll plaza is yet to be announced.

Built near Gadpuri village, it has been in the centre of controversy following stiff opposition by a section of residents hailing from Gadpuri and Palwal district. They claim that the plaza has come up on panchayat land of the village illegally as no legal procedure has been followed by the officials concerned.

Several meetings have been held. Those opposing it include Karan Singh Dalal, Tek Chand Sharma and Raghuveer Singh Tewatia, all former MLAs. With a body named ‘Toll Hatao Sangharsh Samiti’ already formed on the issue, a case has also been filed in the High Court against the plaza.

The protest took a new turn last Friday when an armed youth threatened the protesters staging dharna at the toll site and warned against the agitation. The police have arrested two persons in this regard.

Plaza illegal, says Mahapanchayat

A mahapanchayat of 52 ‘pals’ of the district was held at Gadpuri on the issue of the toll plaza on Sunday. Asking the state government to drop the move to start the toll plaza, it resolved to continue its agitation. It described the toll plaza as Illegal. The mahapanchayat was headed by Arun Jaildar, chief of the 52 ‘pals’ (village khap). Karan Dalal, Tek Chand Sharma and Raghuveer Tewatia, all former MLAs, were among those present.