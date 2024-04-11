Past 100, old-timers vow to get ‘reel’ generation to vote

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 10

With each passing day, it is becoming more and more difficult for centenarian Phula Devi from Gurugram’s Pataudi to even move around her house, but she wants her hair to be prim and proper for her new photograph. Devi, who has been a witness to the country’s Independence and subsequent elections, is one among the nine centenarian voters in Gurugram and is excited to become a ‘model’ at this age. She and eight others will be the new voting ambassadors for the state’s biggest constituency, Gurgaon. They would urge young voters to vote.

The constituency, comprising nine Assembly seats, has recorded one of the poorest voter turnouts in the Gurugram segment each year, with the young urban voters being the biggest culprits. The election authorities have now approached the centenarian voters to inspire them with their anecdotes and get them to the polling booths.

“I have lived for a century now and seen the country change. We have seen India gaining Independence and at that time Haryana and Punjab were a part of one big state. Elections after Independence were bigger events than Diwali. I still remember when I voted for the first time — I was married then and my father-in-law said the voting slip signified that we were free. Things changed eventually and we became a different state and even then the celebrations continued. Women saw it as an opportunity to step out and got new suits stitched for the elections. Things have changed now. The new generation gets voter ID made but hardly turns up to vote. I am happy that they have chosen me to become one of the voting ambassadors and are shooting my video. This is itself a celebration at my age,” says 101-year-old Devi, who first voted in 1952.

Agreeing with her, 102-year-old Ramkali Bhan from Sohna says, “For many years, men would cast vote on our behalf but things improved and candidates began recognising our importance. We would have special panchayat for women where, hiding behind a ‘ghunghat’, we’d listen to the candidate’s wife or sister, who would promise to solve our problems. The elections mean hope of change. We didn’t study much but today our children don’t participate in the election process. I feel fortunate that I have been chosen to inspire people to vote.”

The idea according to Gurugram District Election Officer Nishant Yadav aims at mobilising the sentiments of young generation and waken them to their democratic responsibilities.

“The reel-savvy generation needs to be inspired. We approached these nine veterans and they have agreed. We believe that heart-to-heart conversations will do more wonders than any other awareness programme,” said Yadav.

Other 8 veterans

According to electoral list the other centenarian include 102-year-old Nambardar Hira Lal of Kasan village, 101-year-old Chandrakala, a resident of Kanhai village,101-year-old Sarbati of Pataudi, 102-year-old Ram Kaur of Pataudi, 101-year-old Jageram of Badhahapur, 110-year-old Shama kaur of Badhshapur and 100-year-old Ram Lal of Gurugram

