Pataudi-Mandi Municipal Council formed

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 17

In a major decision, the Haryana Government has declared the area of Pataudi municipality and Haily Mandi municipality (revenue estate Jatauli) and 10 adjoining villages as the Municipal Council, Pataudi-Mandi. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Urban Local Bodies. As per the notification, Nerhera, Janola, Rampur, Chhawan, Milakpur, Mirzapur, Mubarkpur, Devlawas, Heraheri and Khanpur will be part of this new Municipal Council, Pataudi-Mandi.

Pataudi MLA Satya Prakash Jarawta said finally, after 75 years of Independence, the word Hailey, symbolising slavery, had been removed.

Notably, the people of Hailey Mandi said Hailey was an English governor. The name of the Hamlrt after his name is not right. Now, this dispute has ended with the formation of a new Municipal Council.