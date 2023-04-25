Patent for non-surgical cancer treatment granted

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 24

The Kurukshetra University (KU) on Monday announced that a patent for non-surgical cancer treatment has been granted to it.

The patent, titled “Apoptosis Inducing Composition Comprising Triazolothiazolyl-Triazole Derivative of Benzenesulfonamide,” has been granted in the institution’s name. The research group consisting of Prof Pawan Kumar Sharma from the Department of Chemistry and Dr Jitender Bhardwaj from the Department of Zoology filed the patent.

Prof Sharma shared that the newly-patented technology involves the induction of apoptosis, a natural mechanism of programmed cell death, in the treatment of cancer. The patented invention aims to address hypoxia, a condition that arises during uncontrolled cell proliferation which is considered a significant driver of tumour progression. The non-surgical procedure provides a novel pharmaceutical composition to manage cancer, he added.

The Vice-Chancellor of KU, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, said, “We have taken a number of initiatives to boost research through various incentive programs and establishing incubation, start-up and innovation centres to facilitate research projects.”