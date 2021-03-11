Path lab for animals opens at Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 30

Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research Education (DARE) Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, who is also the Director General (DG) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), on Saturday inaugurated the animal disease diagnostic laboratory at the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) here.

The lab is equipped with equipment to analyse blood, milk and urine samples. The DG also dedicated an exhibition centre and a modern examination centre. This centre will display programmes and achievements of the NDRI over the past 100 years. It will also have models of various cattle and buffalo breeds. The centre can accommodate 300 candidates and has modern computerised facilities for conducting various exams.

Later, Dr Mohapatra inaugurated a workshop on “Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions”. He stressed on the role of women in science.