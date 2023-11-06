Patiala firm told to replace faulty machine

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 5

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Yamunanagar, has ordered a Patiala-based firm either to refund the cost of a defective machine to the complainant or replace the said machine with a new one.

According to information, Satpal, proprietor of M/s Jaya Trading Company, located in Chholi village of Yamunanagar district, had purchased a rice machine peralizer from Patiala-based firm for Rs 1,36,500 in March 2022. The machine had a warranty of three years.

After 20 days of installation, many defects were detected in the machine and the complainant, Satpal, informed the company (opponent) through telephonic calls several times.

He requested the company to do the needful, but it failed to rectify the defects in the machine or replace the same with a new one.

The order was passed by DCDRC president Gulab Singh; members Jasvinder Singh and Sarvjeet Kaur on October 19, 2023.

#Yamunanagar