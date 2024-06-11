Patients at Rohtak PGIMS made to buy costly surgical material from shops

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 10

Despite the Mukhyamantri Muft Ilaj Yojana (MMIY) being in force at Rohtak PGIMS, the patients undergoing surgeries at the premier medical institute of the region are made to buy costly surgery material, medicines and other consumables from private shops.

Poor patients worst sufferers What is the use of government hospitals if the poor patients cannot get free-of-cost or affordable treatment? The rich people can go to the high-end private hospitals, but where are the poor ones supposed to go? — Shobha Ram, patient’s attendent Will take action in case of lapse All clinical and surgical departments have been asked to ensure the availability of medicines, surgical material and other consumables and most of them have complied with the directions. We will take strict action if we come across any lapse or complaint in this regard. — Dr SS Lohchab, PGIMS Director

Patients wait for their turn at the Rohtak PGIMS on Monday. Tribune photo

While the PGIMS authorities say that only implants may be required to be bought by the patients from outside, sources say that the patients are made to purchase not just the implants, but even the costly tools required for the surgeries, apart from medicines and other consumables.

“The treating surgeons tell the patients that they will have to buy the said consumables from outside, reducing the MMIY to a farce,” says a source. Hence, the hapless patients and their attendants have no option but to pay hefty amounts for the said items, which are available only at certain shops.

“I had brought my father to the PGIMS for treatment. After the initial examination, we were told that he would require a surgery. We have been given a list of the material required for the surgery. The material is quite costly and I am trying to arrange money for it,” laments Anand.

Other patients and their attendants also complain that they are compelled to buy costly medicines and surgical consumables from private shops.

“What is the use of government hospitals if the poor patients cannot get free-of-cost or affordable treatment? The rich people can go to the high-end private hospitals, but where are the poor ones supposed to go?” questions Shobha Ram, who has brought his sister to the PGIMS for treatment.

The doctors at the institute state that they ask the patients to bring the required consumables only if these are not available with them.

“We require certain tools and material for surgeries. What can we do if the said things are not available at the institute as per our requirement?” says a doctor at the PGIMS.

A large number of patients come to the institute from different parts of Haryana and other states and many of them are made to wait for months for their surgeries. Contacted for comments, the PGIMS Director, Dr SS Lohchab, asserted that the patients who do not belong to below-poverty line (BPL) or other specified categories can be asked to bring the implants required by them, but not any surgical tool or consumables.

On being told about the aforesaid complaints of the patients and their attendants, he said he would get these examined and take appropriate action against those found responsible for any wrongdoing.

“All clinical and surgical departments have been asked to ensure the availability of the medicines, surgical material and other consumables and most of them have complied with the directions. We will take strict action if we come across any lapse or complaint in this regard,” he stated.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak