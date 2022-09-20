Haryana Vigilance Bureau books patwari for corruption

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 19

The State Vigilance Bureau, Ambala, on Monday booked a patwari posted in the district on the charge of accumulating wealth disproportionate to known sources of his income.

As per the FIR registered, there were allegations against the patwari that he has earned money through corrupt practices.

During the probe, it was found that the patwari had spent over Rs 1.36 crore while his and his wife’s income and the earnings from other legal sources were around Rs 1.15 crore from 2013 till 2020.

The official failed to provide the source of over Rs 21.57 lakh spent more than

the income. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

