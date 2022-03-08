Kaithal: Patwari suspended for illegal re-sale of plots

Kaithal, March 7

Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Monday suspended a patwari of Batta village revenue circle and issued a show-cause notice to a kanungo, allegedly for the mutation of a land without visiting the site. The land was allotted to 90 beneficiaries of Indira Awaas Yojana after acquiring from the original owner in Batta village.

Meanwhile, Kaithal Superintendent of Police Maqsood Ahmed has sent the SHO, Kalayat, to Police Lines for allegedly ignoring the orders of the District Magistrate, in which he was told to register a case against five people – one seller and four buyers. The SHO has registered a case against only the seller.

DC Dahiya said patwari Dilbag Singh had been suspended for doing wrong mutation without visiting the site as a colony was in existence at that site for the past over 30 years. He never updated the record of girdawari. Kanungo Hemant Kumar has been served a show-cause notice for approving without verifying the actual position of the land and documents. “It was his duty to check the status of land and the document before verifying the mutation,” said the DC, adding that they will now get this mutation cancelled and will get the mutation done in the name of Haryana Government. The SP said the SHO had registered a case against one person, when it was required to be registered against five persons. “I have sent him to Police Lines and an inquiry has been initiated against him,” he said.

A 17 kanal and four marla land, which was acquired for the Indira Awaas Yojana in Batta village in Kaithal district was allegedly resold frequently by the previous owner, from whom the government had acquired this land in 1984. Interestingly, the families to whom plots of 100 yards were allotted have been living there for the past over 30 years. The issue came to the fore after a report filed by the Kaithal CTM Gulzar Ahmed, who initiated an inquiry on the directions of the Kaithal DC, following a complaint of the residents. The inquiry indicated that the land was acquired by the government, but the mutation was not done on the name of the beneficiaries. The DC had ordered an FIR against five persons, including buyers and sellers. — TNS

Notice to Kanungo